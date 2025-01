Kopech (undisclosed) is expected to possibly miss the first month of the season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic note that Kopech dealt with a forearm issue throughout the postseason, "but it was not deemed to be anything he couldn't pitch through." It's not clear whether it's the forearm problem or something else that might force the month-long absence. More information on Kopech's situation should come to light soon.