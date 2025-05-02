Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Kopech (shoulder) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kopech has been dealing with a right shoulder impingement over the past few weeks after starting the season on the injured list due to right forearm inflammation. He's been ramping up his pitch count in bullpen sessions and is set to start facing batters. Barring any setbacks, Kopech will start his rehab assignment next week, and how his shoulder and forearm respond after each outing will determine a timeline for his return to the majors.