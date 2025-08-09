Kopech (knee) tossed a bullpen session Friday and could be close to facing hitters, per MLB.com.

Kopech has been sidelined due to a torn meniscus in his right knee since late June. He's currently on the 60-day IL, so he isn't eligible to be activated until the final week of the August. Nonetheless, he appears to be making progress in his recovery and may be ready for a minor-league rehab stint in the not-too-distant future.