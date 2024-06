The Dodgers selected Petersen's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-hander will reach the big leagues for the first time during a professional career that began in 2015. He earned his way to Los Angeles by delivering a 1.61 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB in 22.1 innings. The Dodgers are likely to deploy Petersen in lower-leverage spots initially.