Rojas went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.

Rojas had a solo shot in the fourth inning, while his three other plate appearances were productive outs that each generated a run. While he's gone a paltry 8-for-36 (.222) in August, he's up to eight RBI over 13 games this month despite routinely hitting toward the bottom of the order. The infielder has a .219/.271/.287 slash line with two homers, 20 RBI, 35 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 306 plate appearances this season.