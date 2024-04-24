Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base against the Nationals in Tuesday's 4-1 victory.

Rojas got the start at shortstop while Mookie Betts shifted to second base with southpaw Patrick Corbin starting for Washington. That has been the usual lineup arrangement versus lefties in what has developed into a platoon situation, with Gavin Lux starting at second and Betts playing shortstop versus right-handed starters. Rojas has performed well when given the opportunity, slashing .281/.324/.500 with two homers, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 34 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Lux has struggled mightily with a .148/.224/.164 slash line, though the Dodgers seem set on sticking with him for the time being.