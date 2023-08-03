Rojas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Rojas ended his season-long homer drought with a third-inning solo shot. He also snapped an 0-for-8 skid from his last three games. For now, the Dodgers' trade additions of Amed Rosario and Enrique Hernandez are not costing Rojas playing time at shortstop, but his spot can't be considered safe when his bat is cold. He's slashing just .217/.272/.273 with a homer, 13 RBI, 30 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 79 contests this season.