Rojas is out of the Dodgers' starting lineup Tuesday due to a mild left groin injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rojas said he tweaked something in his groin while attempting to start a double play Sunday, but he believes he could return to action as early as Thursday. Los Angeles is off Wednesday. Chris Taylor is playing shortstop and Mookie Betts is handling second base Tuesday night against the Rockies.