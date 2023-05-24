site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Rojas gets a breather for the series finale against Atlanta on Wednesday. Chris Taylor will handle shortstop duties and hit ninth against Bryce Elder and the Atlanta pitching staff.
