Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Shakes off ankle injury

Rojas said that he'll be available off the bench Sunday against the Red Sox after exiting Saturday's 3-2 loss after seven innings due to a left ankle injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Rojas went 1-for-3 with a double before leaving Saturday's game on account of the injury, which he appeared to have suffered when he fouled a ball off of himself. Fortunately for Rojas, X-rays on the ankle came back negative, and he's feeling much better heading into Sunday's contest. Rojas had made starts against left-handed pitchers in the first two games of the series, but the Dodgers will go with a starting infield of Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in the finale.