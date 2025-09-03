Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After manning the keystone in each of the last three contests, Rojas will give way to Alex Freeland at second base Wednesday. Though Hyeseong Kim has yet to make a start in either of the Dodgers' two games since he was activated from the injured list Monday, his presence provides a potential roadblock to Rojas handling a full-time role in the Los Angeles infield.