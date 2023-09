Rojas went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Rojas now has seven hits over his last four games and has started five of the last games at shortstop despite the Dodgers making trading for Amed Rosario before the deadline. Rojas hadn't had more than two hits in a game all year but has seemed to turn a corner in September, and is slashing .367/.387/.467 over nine games this month.