Rojas (hamstring) is scheduled to take live batting practice Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The bigger test for Rojas will be agility drills and running, but he's at least back to doing some amount of baseball activity a week after straining his hamstring. Mookie Betts will fill in at shortstop for Rojas on Tuesday against the Pirates in what marks his second straight start at that position.
