Vargas was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
The Dodgers are fairly healthy -- or at least about to be -- in the infield, but that did not stop them from calling up one of their top prospects. He will not make his first big-league start Tuesday, but it should not be long before he does. Vargas brings a good mix of power and speed to the table, having recorded 15 home runs, 12 steals and a .897 OPS over 94 Triple-A games this season.
