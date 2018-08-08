Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Climbs to third MiLB level

Vargas is 3-for-15 with seven strikeouts and three walks in five games since being promoted to Low-A Great Lakes.

This season has already been a pretty impressive pro debut for Vargas, as he opened the year in the AZL, then quickly received a promotion to the Pioneer League and will now close out the year in the Midwest League. The bulk of his time has been spent in the Pioneer League, where he hit .394/.447/.596 with two home runs, six steals and a 13:8 K:BB in 103 plate appearances. Vargas is 18, so he is far from a finished product, but at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, it's easy to see him growing into impact power. He showed a remarkable command of the strike zone in rookie ball and can spray the ball to all fields, so he also has the look of a player who could hit for high batting averages.