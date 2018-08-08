Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Climbs to third MiLB level
Vargas is 3-for-15 with seven strikeouts and three walks in five games since being promoted to Low-A Great Lakes.
This season has already been a pretty impressive pro debut for Vargas, as he opened the year in the AZL, then quickly received a promotion to the Pioneer League and will now close out the year in the Midwest League. The bulk of his time has been spent in the Pioneer League, where he hit .394/.447/.596 with two home runs, six steals and a 13:8 K:BB in 103 plate appearances. Vargas is 18, so he is far from a finished product, but at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, it's easy to see him growing into impact power. He showed a remarkable command of the strike zone in rookie ball and can spray the ball to all fields, so he also has the look of a player who could hit for high batting averages.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...