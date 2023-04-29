Vargas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win against the Cardinals.
Vargas provided the final runs of the contest for the Dodgers with his two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning. It was his first homer of the campaign and the second of his career. While Vargas has shown good discipline at the plate this season -- he ranks second on the team with 16 walks and has recorded a solid 20.9 percent strikeout rate -- the 23-year-old's overall production has been mild. He's slashing .219/.363/.342 with Friday's home run, four doubles, a triple, 11 runs, eight RBI and one stolen base through 91 plate appearances.