Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Moving up to High-A

Vargas has been promoted to High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

The 19-year-old Cuban third baseman was raking for Low-A Great Lakes, prompting the Dodgers to bump him up a level. Vargas' professional career is off to an impressive start offensively, as he's sporting a .327/.401/.465 slash line through 480 at-bats between his time with the Dodgers' Rookie League affiliates and Low-A.

