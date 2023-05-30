site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas: Out of lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vargas is absent from the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Mookie Betts will play second base and Jason Heyward is in right field. Vargas caught fire for a stretch earlier this month, but he is 3-for-23 (.130) with 10 strikeouts over his last seven games.
