Vargas is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Vargas has really struggled as of late, and the Dodgers will go with Mookie Betts at second base against Colorado on Tuesday with Max Muncy (hamstring) coming off the injured list to play third. There have been flashes of brilliance from Vargas in his rookie season, but he's in danger of losing more playing time if the hits continue to not drop in.