Vargas exited during the middle of Triple-A Oklahoma City's game Tuesday and will be added to the major-league roster Thursday by the Dodgers when rosters expand to 28 players, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old appeared in two games in his first taste of big-league action in early August, and he'll rejoin the Dodgers on Thursday when two extra roster spots become available. Vargas, who is Los Angeles' top prospect, has a .301/.398/.503 slash line with 16 home runs, 81 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 111 games at Triple-A this year.