Vargas (finger) is starting at second base and batting ninth versus the Padres on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vargas has been dealing with a hairline fracture on his right pinky finger, but he was able to swing without pain on Sunday and will be back in the lineup for the first time since the team's spring opener last Monday. The 23-year-old has the ability to play all around the diamond defensively and he could end up being the Dodgers' everyday second baseman this season as Gavin Lux transitions over to shortstop following the departure of Trea Turner in free agency. Vargas struggled to a .170/.200/.255 slash line with Los Angeles last season over 47 at-bats, but he is considered the Dodgers' top prospect and produced a .304 average with 17 homers, 82 RBI, 100 runs and 16 stolen bases with Triple-A Oklahoma in 2022, proving the type of production he could bring Los Angeles in 2023 and beyond.