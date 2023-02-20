Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Monday that Vargas suffered a hairline fracture to the pinky finger of his right hand and won't resume swinging the bat for at least a few days, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

A diagnosis for the pinky injury Vargas suffered while fielding a grounder earlier Monday wasn't initially provided, but Roberts provided more clarity on the matter when he met with the media following the Dodgers' workout. Though the nature of the injury isn't ideal, Vargas will still be able to take part in fielding drills over the next few days, which should help him in his bid to secure an everyday role at second base heading into Opening Day. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, the Dodgers don't have a precise timeline for when Vargas will resume swinging, but Roberts suggested that it may come down to a matter of pain tolerance on the part of the 23-year-old.