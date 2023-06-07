Vargas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Vargas walked and stole his third base of the year in the sixth and later notched a base hit in the eighth. The 23-year-old has recorded a hit in each of his first four games in June and also has a 3:3 BB:K over that span. Vargas has endured growing pains over the course of his first full MLB season but will continue to see the lion's share of starts at second base. He's slashing .228/.333/.413 with five homers, 26 RBI, 28 runs and a 28:43 BB:K over 216 plate appearances.