Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in a Cactus League contest against Oakland on Thursday.

This was Vargas' seventh game of the spring, but he wasn't allowed to swing the bat in his first six after fracturing his right pinky finger while fielding a grounder early in camp. He was cleared to begin swinging in games ahead of Thursday's exhibition contest and nearly homered in his first at-bat, driving a ball to deep center field that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double. Now that Vargas is back to playing without restrictions, there's nothing standing in his way of opening the campaign as the Dodgers' starting second baseman.