Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Rockies that Vargas is dealing with soreness in his right thumb, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Roberts say that Vargas can swing the bat, but he's feeling discomfort when throwing the baseball. The rookie infielder is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado, and with the Dodgers having a day off on Wednesday he'll be reevaluated before Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.