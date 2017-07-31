Freeman was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Freeman was dropped from the Dodgers' 40-man roster in order to clear room for Yu Darvish, who was acquired from the Rangers before Monday's trade deadline. Despite some solid Triple-A numbers, he has yet to find success at the major-league level, so he'll continue to serve as organizational depth wherever he ends up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast