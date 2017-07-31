Dodgers' Mike Freeman: DFA'd Monday
Freeman was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Freeman was dropped from the Dodgers' 40-man roster in order to clear room for Yu Darvish, who was acquired from the Rangers before Monday's trade deadline. Despite some solid Triple-A numbers, he has yet to find success at the major-league level, so he'll continue to serve as organizational depth wherever he ends up.
