Montgomery signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Alex Freedman with the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.

Montgomery will report to Triple-A, but it's unclear when he'll make his debut with Oklahoma City, Freedman notes. The left-hander struggled to a 6.72 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse last year, and he hasn't found much MLB success over the past few campaigns. He'll provide some organizational depth over the second half of the 2023 season.