The Dodgers acquired Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick from the Reds on Monday in exchange for Gavin Lux, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sirota fell to the third round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft following a disappointing junior season at Northeastern, but the tools are there for him to be a 20-20 guy who sticks in center field. The Dodgers will now be the organization tasked with getting that out of him.