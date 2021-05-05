White was charged with a blown save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs as a result of giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit over one inning. He struck out one batter.

After the Dodgers took a two-run lead in the top of the eighth inning, White came on in the bottom of the frame to try to close out the win. He retired the first two batters he faced before serving up a game-tying two-run homer to Javier Baez. The earned run was the first charged to White across 5.1 innings this season. He has posted a 3:3 K:BB.