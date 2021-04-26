site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Mitch White: Called up by Dodgers
RotoWire Staff
Apr 26, 2021
White was recalled by the Dodgers on Monday.
White will give the Dodgers an additional bullpen option with David Price (hamstring) landing on the injured list. He threw three scoreless innings over a pair of relief appearances in his major-league debut last year.
