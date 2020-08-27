The Dodgers recalled White from their alternate training site Thursday.

He'll take the active roster spot of Walker Buehler, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right hand. Buehler had been expected to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Giants, so White -- who started in 13 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2019 -- could be a potential candidate to fill the void, though manager Dave Roberts could simply opt to go with a bullpen game. White has yet to make his MLB debut.

