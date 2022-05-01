site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Mitch White: Lands on injured list
RotoWire Staff
White was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
It's not immediately clear how long White will be sidelined, but he will be out of action for at least a few days. With White unavailable, Carson Fulmer was called up to join the Dodgers' bullpen.
