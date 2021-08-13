White (0-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

White allowed a solo home run in the first inning to Bryce Harper, but was effective in preventing runs otherwise. His three walks are a concern, though he threw 37 of his 59 pitches for strikes and also got 10 called strikes and eight whiffs. White has yet to pitch more than four innings in any big-league outing this season, but he should have the chance to stick in the rotation as the Dodgers' pitching staff remains shorthanded.