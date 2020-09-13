White completed a four-inning simulated game Sunday and is in line to start Friday against the Rockies, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The 25-year-old delivered a scoreless inning during his big-league debut in late August, and it appears his second outing could be his first MLB start. The Dodgers are employing a bullpen day Sunday with Walker Buehler (finger) on the injured list, but White appears on track to fill in for his next turn through the rotation.
