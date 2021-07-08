White didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over four relief innings. He struck out five.

Working as the bulk reliever behind opener Jake Reed, White threw 42 of 65 pitches for strikes and exited the game in line for his first win of the year with the Dodgers clinging to a 5-4 lead. The 26-year-old has a 3.93 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 18.1 big-league innings this season, and he could see more consistent work in the second half as the team tries to keep its rotation afloat.