White is dealing with soreness and is not ready to throw bullpen sessions yet, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts didn't give any specifics as to the location or severity of White's soreness. White made his big-league debut in 2020, throwing three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He figures to start the season in the minors, but will likely pitch at the big-league level as bullpen depth throughout the campaign.