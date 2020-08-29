White was optioned back to the Dodgers' alternate training site Saturday to make space for the callup of Gavin Lux, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
White was called up two days ago and made an appearance in Friday's loss to the Rangers but will be sent back down after his brief stint at the big-league level.
