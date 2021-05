White was recalled by the Dodgers prior to Thursday's game against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

White has pitched out of the bullpen and accrued 7.2 innings with the big-league team this season. He figures to fill that role once again and could work in a multi-inning role Thursday during the team's bullpen game. White has most recently worked as a reliever at Triple-A Oklahoma City for a total of four innings, racking up five strikeouts and surrendering two earned runs.