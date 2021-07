White was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

White has bounced between Triple-A Oklahoma and the big-league club this season. He's served primarily as a multi-inning reliever with the Dodgers, posting a 3.93 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 18.1 frames. He's had more success in the minors, and he threw 11 innings while allowing only one earned run since being sent down on July 8. Jimmie Sherfy (elbow) was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move.