Manager Dave Roberts said that White will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

White has bounced back in forth between the majors and Oklahoma City since being first recalled in late April. The right-hander currently holds a 3.77 ERA through 14.1 big-league innings, and he should have a decent chance of appearing in the Dodgers' bullpen game Wednesday.