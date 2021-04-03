White was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Tuesday.
White was a longshot to break camp with the Dodgers coming out of spring training, and his battle with a shoulder injury cemented that decision as the right-hander was able to log only two Cactus League innings. White did return to the mound at the end of March and is expected to be part of the team's taxi squad at some point in the campaign, so it wouldn't be surprising if he spends some time on the big-league roster this season.