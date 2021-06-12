site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Mitch White: Sent to minors
White was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
White made five relief appearances during his latest stint with the Dodgers, allowing five runs (four earned) in six innings of work. Andy Burns was called up in a corresponding move.
