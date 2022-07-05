White was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies, but he still appears likely to remain in the rotation this week, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Ryan Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to pick up the start Tuesday, but his addition doesn't appear to be the result of an injury or role change to any of the other five members of the rotation. Stephen notes that Tuesday marks the 15th game in a stretch of 20 contests in as many days for the Dodgers, so manager Dave Roberts may simply be looking to extend White and the other four members of the rotation an extra day of rest amid the busy schedule. Assuming that's the case, White should still be on track to pick up a home start against the Rockies in Wednesday's series finale.