White (1-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against St. Louis, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while walking six.

White logged only the second outing of his career in which he lasted at least five innings, but he couldn't overcome the three runs he surrendered in the first frame. The right-hander did a good job of throwing the ball over the plate -- 47 of his 65 pitches were strikes -- and didn't walk any batters while punching out six for the third straight contest, so there are some positives to take from the outing. With that said, Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) is slated to return to the rotation Thursday and Clayton Kershaw (forearm) is expected back next week, so White's time as a starter could be over.