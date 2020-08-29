White completed one inning in Friday's loss to the Rangers, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

White got his first opportunity to show his stuff in a regular-season MLB game and managed to keep Texas off the board despite less-than-stellar control. The right-hander threw only 10 of 22 pitches for strikes and allowed two runners to reach base, but he got out of the inning when he whiffed Shin-Soo Choo for his first big-league strikeout. White is a candidate to be taken back off the active roster when Tony Gonsolin rejoins the club for a start Sunday.