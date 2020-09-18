White, who was previously thought to be a candidate to start Friday's game against Colorado, will instead remain on the taxi squad while Alex Wood gets the starting nod, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

White pitched a four-inning simulated game Sunday in what some thought to be a warmup for a Friday start, but the Dodgers are instead opting to have Wood kick things off in the team's third bullpen game over the last six days. White is traveling with the Dodgers as part of their taxi squad but won't be eligible to pitch unless he is first placed on the active roster.