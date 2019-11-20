Dodgers' Mitchell White: Added to 40-man roster
White was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster on Wednesday.
With the move, the Dodgers avoid exposing White to the Rule 5 draft. He's at least a moderately interesting prospect, though he didn't show it in his first taste of Triple-A ball for Oklahoma City last season, stumbling to a 6.50 ERA in 63.2 innings.
