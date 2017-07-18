White (toe) was activated from the disabled list with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

White broke his toe in early June, but he's already ready to return since he didn't undergo surgery to fix the problem. The pitching prospect held a 3.72 ERA and a 49:16 K:BB in nine starts prior to getting hurt, so he'll look to continue that strong showing now that he's back on the mound.