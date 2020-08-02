White was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Sunday.
After being called up from the taxi squad Saturday, White went unused out of the bullpen in the Dodgers' 11-2 win over the Diamondbacks. He'll lose his spot on the active roster with the Dodgers needing room for ace Clayton Kershaw (back), who was activated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday.
