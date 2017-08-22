White, 22, has a 1.50 ERA and 20:7 K:BB in 20 innings since being promoted to Double-A Tulsa.

Opposing batters are hitting a putrid .169 against the 6-foot-4 righty, who gives the Dodgers yet another hurler with high upside in their farm system. Walker Buehler and Yadier Alvarez may be ahead of White on the depth chart, but it would be a mistake to overlook him.